Menu

Tuchel and Abramovich agree on three priority Chelsea transfer targets

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and owner Roman Abramovich have reportedly agreed on some of the club’s transfer targets.

The Blues have just won the Champions League after some stunning work since Tuchel came in as manager in January, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the German tactician was now rewarded for the job he’s done with plenty of transfer funds to work with this summer.

MORE: Abramovich to reward Tuchel with £100m signing

According to the Independent, Tuchel and Abramovich have agreed they want a new striker, with Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland identified as their targets for that position.

Chelsea surely need an upgrade on the goal-shy Timo Werner, who has proven a major disappointment since his big move from RB Leipzig last summer.

lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is being linked with a return to Chelsea this summer

harry kane tottenham

Harry Kane is also on Chelsea’s radar

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland would be another superb option to strengthen Chelsea’s attack

More Stories / Latest News
Report confirms Real Madrid are expected to announce their new manager as agreement reached
Three Chelsea players could now move to Euro giants this summer as another enquiry is made
Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid bound as Toffees identify familiar successor

Kane, Lukaku or Haaland are more reliable goal-scorers, so could be absolutely ideal to help Tuchel take this side forward.

A lack of league goals has to be a concern for Chelsea, even if they are European Champions, and a signing like Kane, Lukaku or Haaland could turn the west London giants into genuine title contenders next season.

More Stories Erling Haaland Harry Kane Roman Abramovich Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Thomas iorhenekaa says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Please on behalf of chelsea all over the world we don’t need lukaku and kane Please they should bring us a beast which is HAALAND

    Reply
    1. Tuchel says:
      June 1, 2021 at 1:45 pm

      Too much money 😅

      Reply
  2. Bassey AYI says:
    May 31, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    you are speaking for yourself

    Reply
  3. Edwin Oluya says:
    May 31, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Lukaku No bring us Kane plz

    Reply
  4. Nzapilidma sobi says:
    May 31, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    We need a good striker that can play than Timo, up d blues

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.