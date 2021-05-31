Tuchel and Abramovich agree on three priority Chelsea transfer targets

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and owner Roman Abramovich have reportedly agreed on some of the club’s transfer targets.

The Blues have just won the Champions League after some stunning work since Tuchel came in as manager in January, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the German tactician was now rewarded for the job he’s done with plenty of transfer funds to work with this summer.

According to the Independent, Tuchel and Abramovich have agreed they want a new striker, with Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland identified as their targets for that position.

Chelsea surely need an upgrade on the goal-shy Timo Werner, who has proven a major disappointment since his big move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Kane, Lukaku or Haaland are more reliable goal-scorers, so could be absolutely ideal to help Tuchel take this side forward.

A lack of league goals has to be a concern for Chelsea, even if they are European Champions, and a signing like Kane, Lukaku or Haaland could turn the west London giants into genuine title contenders next season.