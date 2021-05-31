Roman Abramovich’s three-word message to Thomas Tuchel as they met for the first time after Chelsea’s CL final victory

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich had a simple three-word message to manager Thomas Tuchel as they met each other for the first time on the pitch on Saturday night.

The Blues had just won the Champions League final for the second time, beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz in the first half and some heroic defending from the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Tuchel has undoubtedly done a tremendous job in his short time at Chelsea, with the German tactician only in the job since he replaced Frank Lampard back in January.

Remarkably, Abramovich and Tuchel only met for the first time just after the club’s Champions League victory, with the Russian chief having just three words for his manager: “Let’s talk tomorrow”, according to the Independent.

That can often mean bad news for Chelsea managers, with Abramovich known for making plenty of sackings during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel, however, can surely expect a positive chat about building an even better team for next season.