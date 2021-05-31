Menu

Chelsea’s rivals accused of sleeping while Blues pulled off one of the best signings of all time

Martin Keown has heaped praise onto Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante after his immense performance in the Champions League final win over Manchester City.

The France international is undoubtedly one of the very finest in the world when he’s on form, and he was the deserving winner of the man of the match award in the final, as well as in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid.

Keown believes Kante may now be up there with the greatest defensive midfielders of all time after his huge contribution to Chelsea’s success, while he also praised the work of the Blues to sign him from Leicester City in the summer of 2016.

Kante had just played a huge role in guiding the Foxes to a shock Premier League title triumph, so it should’ve been obvious to most clubs that he was the real deal.

Somehow, though, Chelsea managed to win the race for his signature even though they weren’t even playing in Europe that year, having finished 10th.

kante vs leeds

N’Golo Kante has been in absolutely superb form for Chelsea this season

Keown believes other clubs were sleeping while Chelsea snapped up Kante, and it certainly does look damning now for anyone who doubted him.

“Right now, there is not a finer defensive midfielder in the world than the all-action Kante. Is he the best ever? That is hard to say. You could definitely make a case,” Keown wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Maurizio Sarri tried playing him in a different position but Thomas Tuchel is playing him where he is at his best. Not only do we have to say Leicester found a gem in Kante but Chelsea got an absolute bargain when they spent £32 million on him in 2016.

“The Blues had just finished 10th in the Premier League, remember, so were not even in Europe. Yet while other sides went to sleep, Chelsea signed a world beater. Every team in Europe would love to have this midfielder, with a twin engine, starting for them now.”

