Former Chelsea star names the Blues ace who is “worth a billion”

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has heaped praise onto midfielder N’Golo Kante after his world class performance for the Blues in their Champions League final win over Manchester City on Saturday.

The west London giants lifted the European Cup for the second time in their history thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal in Porto, but Kante was named the man of the match, having also been the best player in both legs of the semi-final victory over Real Madrid.

Kante is clearly one of the finest in the world in his position and this is not the first time he’s contributed heavily towards Chelsea’s success, with the France international also winning the Premier League title, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Little wonder Leboeuf is such a big fan of Kante, describing him as being worth a billion to the club after his commanding display against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“It’s unbelievable because it’s unexpected,” Leboeuf told ESPN FC, as quoted by Metro. “Everybody thought Manchester City would dominate and win. All the bookies put City as favourite and they deserved that position.

“But you need to fill up all the list and make sure you cope with all details and Manchester City didn’t, whereas Chelsea did, certainly because of Tuchel and the choice of his lineup.

“We thought that maybe [Hakim] Ziyech would play on the right side where he put Havertz, and Havertz is maybe the man of the match.

“We were expecting also something great from N’Golo Kante, I don’t even have the words for that.

“That guy is worth a billion. It’s impossible to sell him. That guy has to stay for the rest of his life at Chelsea. That guy was absolutely a monster.”