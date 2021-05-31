“Chelsea would take him” – Blues legend Joe Cole names the signing his old club need

Chelsea legend Joe Cole believes his old club could do with the signing of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 30 goals in 44 games in all competitions and firing Inter to the title in the process.

This follows a difficult spell at Manchester United for Lukaku, but he’s generally had a great career at the highest level and could now make sense as an ideal purchase for Chelsea.

MORE: Chelsea to use part of £200m budget on Liverpool target

Although the Blues have just won the Champions League, it seems clear Thomas Tuchel could do with an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner up front, and Lukaku seems like he’d fit the bill perfectly.

Cole is clearly a fan of the 28-year-old, as the pundit named him as a player his old club would do well to bring in this summer.

“I think Werner is a quality player who Chelsea needs but if Lukaku is available at the right price then Chelsea would take him,” Cole is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He is one of the top strikers and every team will strengthen this year. To win titles, you need options and a mix of different types of players to win.”

According to the Independent, Lukaku is one of the strikers on Chelsea’s radar, along with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.