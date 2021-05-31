World class star told two reasons he should seal Chelsea transfer

Chelsea could be a perfect fit for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to pundit Danny Mills.

The Blues have just won the Champions League in a superb season under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who has done an incredible job to turn the team around since he replaced Frank Lampard in January.

MORE: Referee was MOTM in the Champions League final

Still, there’s no doubt Tuchel will be tempted by the prospect of strengthening his attack, with players like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz not always that convincing for large chunks of this season, even if they did shine in the Champions League final win over Manchester City.

A signing like Kane could be ideal to take Chelsea to the next level in 2021/22, when they’ll surely hope to emerge as stronger title challengers than they ever managed in the season just gone.

The England international will surely have his pick of Europe’s elite if he does leave Tottenham, but Mills believes he could fit in well at Chelsea, who also look in good shape to guarantee him the major silverware he’s missed out on his career so far.

“I actually think Harry Kane would be very well suited to Chelsea,” Mills is quoted by the Daily Express.

“The way that he plays, with all that pace either side of him, the attacking five or six players of Chelsea that have the legs that can run around him, that can create those chances for him.

“That would be very, very interesting. And if Harry Kane wants to win trophies, Chelsea have proven that they can do that.”