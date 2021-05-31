(Photos) Brilliant throwback of Chelsea & Man City stars facing off at youth level before CL final contest

ESPN have shared a brilliant throwback image of Chelsea defender Reece James and Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden facing each other at youth level.

See below for the comparison of the two pictures, with the England duo playing each other before they were professional and also meeting in Saturday’s Champions League final…

Living their dream ? pic.twitter.com/7r3bL4FtOH — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 31, 2021

It certainly shows how far these two talented players have come in recent times, with two of the biggest clubs in the country making these academy graduates key members of their teams.

Chelsea also had homegrown talent Mason Mount in their starting line up as they beat City in Saturday’s final in Porto.