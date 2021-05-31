There’s a very real risk that this summer’s Copa America tournament may not now go ahead, following more issues with hosting.

After Colombia were ruled out for co-hosting the tournament with Argentina 10 days ago, because of civil unrest in the country, it left Argentina as sole hosts.

Now, with less than two weeks to go before the first game is due to kick off, CONMEBOL have withdrawn Argentina’s right to host the tournament.

That’s because of the increasing amount of coronavirus cases in the country, according to Sport.

There now follows a race against time to see if there are any other countries available to host the tournament at such short notice, and Sport note that both the United States and Chile are being given consideration.

Although some players will surely be glad of a summer break given how condensed the 2020/21 campaign had to be, those already in Argentina and getting ready for the tournament are left in limbo until something else is organised.

Hardly the best preparation for a major tournament is it.