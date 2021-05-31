Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has just reported that AC Milan are in ‘direct talks’ with the agents of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who appears to be closing in on a free transfer switch.

Romano’s update comes as the Italian notes that the Rossoneri are also ‘confident’ that they will secure the permanent signing of another Blue in Fikayo Tomori.

This comes a few days after Italian outlet Calciomercato claimed that the Frenchman was nearing an agreement over a two-year contract, worth €4m net per season.

Calciomercato even added that Giroud has started house hunting in the fashionable city of Milan that the stylish star will no doubt settle in easily.

AC Milan are ‘confident’ and still working to complete the signing of Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea for €28.5m buy option. ??? #ACMilan AC Milan are also in direct talks with Olivier Giroud agents – he’s considered a ‘potential opportunity’. ?? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021

Giroud made a controversial switch (for Gooners) to West London in January of 2018, the decision to leave Arsenal has certainly paid off as he’s a Champions League and Europa League winner, whilst he also added the fourth FA Cup of his successful career with the Blues.

The 34-year-old has experienced a lesser role with Chelsea this season following the signing of Timo Werner and battling with Tammy Abraham for the second-choice striker spot.

Giroud has only started 12 of his 32 appearances across all competitions this term but he still managed to contribute 11 goals, he’d be a handy signing for a side like Milan.

Milan would benefit from experience after an encouraging season which saw them at the top of the Serie A table was ultimately derailed around the halfway point and rivals Inter went on to be triumphant.