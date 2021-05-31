Former Chelsea star keen to seal transfer back to Stamford Bridge following key development

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly keen to return to the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgium international has flopped at Real Madrid since joining them from Chelsea back in the summer of 2019, and one imagines a number of Blues supporters would gladly welcome him back for a second spell.

It remains to be seen how likely it is that Hazard will come back, but the print edition of AS, with translation via Sport Witness, states that the player himself would welcome the opportunity, especially after the recent departure of Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos manager.

Chelsea might well feel it’s a bit of a gamble at this moment in time, with Hazard’s form in his time in Madrid certainly a far cry from his best during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel also has plenty of other fine attacking players at the moment, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic playing a key role in the team’s Champions League success this season.

Still, it would be kind of cool if Chelsea did sign Hazard after their latest European Cup win, as he could just retweet this from nine years ago…