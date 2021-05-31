Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs in the mix for the potential transfer of Emerson Royal this summer.

The talented 22-year-old looks a player with a big future at the highest level, but it remains to be seen where he’ll be playing his football next season.

Talks could soon determine his situation, with the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, suggesting his agent will talk to Barcelona this week.

Arsenal are named alongside Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as potential suitors for Royal, though it’s stated that his preference is to play for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants, have financial issues, so may have to sell the Brazilian this summer to help balance the books, according to the report.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club can pounce on this delicate situation and bring Royal to the Emirates Stadium as a much-needed upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin’s future is in doubt anyway, as per this recent tweet from Fabrizio Romano…