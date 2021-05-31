Within the heat of the moment during a football match, a player can often say or do something that they later regret.

It may even lead to a red card and subsequent associated ban for the player’s actions.

So to be punished on more than two separate occasions and to end up with bans totalling 35 games is something of a feat. That’s precisely the fate that has befallen non-league Kettering Town player, Michael McGrath, however.

There were three charges against him, all of which were denied but were later proven, leading to the ban and fines totalling £1,550 according to the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

One incident came in the 3-0 defeat at Leamington in the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Trophy on January 19.

McGrath is alleged to have an altercation with the referee who sent him off.

The FA’s charge sheet read as follows, and meant a 21-game ban and a £750 fine:

“1. It is alleged that in or around the 11th minute of the fixture the participant used abusive and/or insulting words towards the match referee, contrary to Rule E3.1.