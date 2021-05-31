Liverpool asked to lose €50m by Barcelona in return of Philippe Coutinho as part of desperate effort to avoid paying transfer debt

According to Spanish publication AS, Barcelona are now so desperate to offload Philippe Coutinho that they have offered the attacker back to Liverpool, in exchange for the waiving of their transfer debt.

Barcelona are effectively trying to invoke the non-existent football equivalent of a returns policy, whereby they’d send Coutinho back to Anfield and avoid paying the €50m that they still owe the Reds.

Coutinho left the Merseyside outfit in January of 2018 for an initial fee of £105m in a deal worth up to £142m with add-ons, per BBC Sport.

The long-awaited dream move for the attacking midfielder has only turned out to be a nightmare for the player and Barcelona, with a nasty blend of injuries and shaky form derailing Coutinho’s career.

Barcelona are now appealing to Liverpool’s better nature in an audacious – and what can only be described as a desperate effort to avoid paying another cent for the Brazilian.

Coutinho’s time at the Camp Nou was such a struggle that he was actually loaned out to Bayern Munich for the 19/20 season, he showed shades of the player of old on his return before injuries struck again.

AS report that Barcelona still owe ‘several amortisation periods’ to Liverpool regarding the transfer, which basically means that they still owe instalments totalling to a reported €50m.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would be open to the now injury-prone 28-year-old’s return, as Liverpool have moved in a different direction as a team since Coutinho’s exit.