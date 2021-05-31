Pep Guardiola “never wanted” Sergio Aguero since he took over at Man City, claims player’s brother in deleted tweet

The brother of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has claimed Pep Guardiola never wanted the player at the club since he took over as manager.

The Argentina international is leaving the Etihad Stadium as a City legend this summer, with Guardiola recently paying a moving tribute to the player after his final Premier League appearance.

MORE: Former Man City star slams Guardiola “madness” in CL final

However, it seems Aguero’s brother isn’t having any of it, having tweeted that Guardiola was never keen on the forward, though this has since been deleted, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

“Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City,” Aguero’s brother said.

When he was later asked why he deleted the message, he replied: “Many toxic people, too many.”

He then added: “Perfect, I’m glad people have seen it and I’ll write it again if I want.”

This all seems very strange, but Guardiola has had major fallings-out with big-name players in his career before.

The 50-year-old is very particular about his tactics, and it has at times seemed like he doesn’t always have room for world class players that others would welcome, such as Samuel Eto’o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his time at Barcelona.

Aguero has generally ended up remaining a regular for City, however, even if he featured less often in his final season with the club.