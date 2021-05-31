It’s only be two days since one of the most painful defeats of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career, but it appears that the Catalan is already thinking ahead rather than dwelling on what might’ve been.

In order for the Citizens to go that one extra step, a change in certain personnel is required, and to that end, it’s believed that Guardiola is targeting both Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

MORE: Another bad decision from Arsenal

Both England internationals have been coveted for some while, and despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Man City are one of the only clubs that can still afford to pay top dollar for the players they want.

The Sun note that cross-city rivals, Man United, have an interest in both players, but The Athletic believe that both would rather play for City.

The project at the Etihad Stadium is much developed under Guardiola than United’s is under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the question for City is who they can ship out in order to make room on the wage bill for Grealish and Kane.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Man City on alert as Haaland leaves the door ajar for a move this summer Pochettino and Levy in constant contact as Tottenham chief prepares to bring former manager back to White Hart Lane Video: ‘He always seems to overthink it’ – Guardiola slammed by pundit for Man City’s Champions League failure

If both were to arrive, it would make up for the disappointment of losing to Chelsea.