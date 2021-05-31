Menu

Talks planned: Manchester United star set for crunch talks with Solskjaer over role at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly planning to hold talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the start of next season.

It’s been a difficult first season at Old Trafford for Van de Beek, who initially looked an exciting summer signing from Ajax last year, but who ended up barely playing for the Red Devils.

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United after a lack of playing time?

According to the Telegraph, the Netherlands international now wants to discuss his role in Solskjaer’s first-team ahead of the start of next season, and it will be interesting to see how this develops.

One imagines a player of Van de Beek’s quality won’t want to stick around at Man Utd if he’s not playing regularly, as he could surely command a starting spot for a number of other big clubs.

The 24-year-old looked a world class player in the making during his time at Ajax, so United should be careful that they don’t overlook his talent.

United have often lost some fine players who went on to shine elsewhere, such as Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Romelu Lukaku.

