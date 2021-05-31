Menu

Video: Man Utd legend Patrice Evra dons Liam Gallagher wig and proclaims “I’ve got more trophies than your entire club”

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has posted a hilarious video trolling Manchester City and the Gallagher brothers in particular.

Watch below as the Frenchman sings Wonderwall by Oasis in his car whilst wearing what looks like a Liam Gallagher wig, laughing hysterically at Manchester City for their Champions League final defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

You can tell Evra is absolutely loving this, even though his old club Man Utd just lost the Europa League final a few days earlier…

Evra was at United during their glory years, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League title in his nine seasons at Old Trafford.

This is indeed more than City have ever won, as Evra reminds the Gallaghers in his video.

