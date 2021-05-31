New Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has an awful lot of work to do this summer in order to reshape the first-team squad into something approaching a title-winning side.

The decline of the team under Josep Maria Bartomeu’s watch was marked, and Laporta will know that this isn’t an overnight job.

There are a number of issues that need addressing but getting things right on the pitch has to be a priority.

Although there are said to be a few deals in the pipeline, one that definitely won’t be happening is Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi moving to Camp Nou.

According to Don Balon, the player has reached out to the club for a second time, but captain Leo Messi has vetoed any deal, just as he had the first time around when the youngster was being touted for a switch.

The fact that it appears the Argentinian wants a say in future team matters must surely mean that he’s on the verge of staying at the club of his life.

That can only be good news for the supporters.