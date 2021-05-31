Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has just shared some comments from Eden Hazard that will shatter the hopes of Chelsea fans across the world…

As part of a press conference looking ahead to the Euros, Hazard is on media duty with boss Roberto Martinez, the 30-year-old made a statement on a potential return to England, amid links to Chelsea.

Hazard insists that a switch back to the Premier League is ‘not’ on his ‘mind’ right now, with the attacker looking to ‘prove’ himself at Real Madrid after a difficult first two seasons following a marquee transfer.

The Belgian superstar bid farewell to Chelsea in the summer of 2019, with the Guardian reporting that the deal was worth a total of up to €150m, with the Standard stating the initial fee was £88m (€100m).

Hazard’s admission dispels the news last week, which suggested that he wanted to return to Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid reportedly look to offload the wide-man.

See More: Video: Chelsea transfer target Harry Kane reveals his “love” for one Blues ace

Eden Hazard: “I still have 3 years left on my contract, so a return to England is not on my mind. Everybody knows that my two first seasons at Real were not good. I want to prove myself at Real.” pic.twitter.com/Vz5RG9RQIM — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) May 31, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United to launch final transfer bid for big-name star in coming weeks Kettering Town’s Michael McGrath faces an extraordinary 35-game ban after triple indiscretion Pressure on Arsenal in summer window piles on as starter eyes exit in nightmare for Mikel Arteta

The Chelsea supporters would clearly welcome back Hazard with open arms, but there’s been no real indication of the stance that the club would take if the return of the superstar was really a possibility.

Hazard has been limited to just 43 appearances for Los Blancos owing to constant injury troubles, these issues left the attacker to start just 11 times in his 21 appearances this season.