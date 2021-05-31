Official: Barcelona announce signing of Sergio Aguero on two-year contract

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer, the striker joins after a clinical, decade-long spell with Manchester City.

The Blaugrana report that Aguero, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, joins on a two-year contract that includes a release clause of €100m.

Barcelona will stage the presentation of Aguero later today, from around 6pm at local time.

Aguero has sealed his new adventure less than 48 hours after he was left in tears following City’s defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

The news earlier today that the Argentine talisman’s signature would be officially announced on this Monday has proved to be spot on. Aguero has already completed his medical.

Aguero started just 8 of his 20 appearances across all competitions this season, the centre-forward has seen considerably less action for City over the past two seasons as a result of constant injury troubles.

The instinctive striker still managed to contribute six goals and an assists in these outings, with Aguero recently showing that he can still cut it at the top level with a brace against Everton on the final day.

Whilst Barcelona were in need of a No.9 like Aguero after their decision to part with Luis Suarez ended up being the wrong one, the addition of the Argentine could hold much bigger importance.

Recruiting Aguero could well be a key factor in convincing Lionel Messi to stay at the club, the all-time great’s contract expires this summer and fans are eagerly awaiting developments on a new deal.