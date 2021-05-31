He’s known as one of the best ‘super agents’ in the business, but he’s also one of the most ruthless.

Mino Raiola undoubtedly has as many enemies as friends, if not more so, but his clients can’t deny that he always appears to be able to get them the best deals.

MORE: Another bad decision from Arsenal

Until now.

AC Milan keeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been a long time client of Raiola’s, but the agent’s game of brinksmanship over a new contract for the world-class keeper has backfired spectacularly.

To the extent where, according to the Daily Mirror, the 22-year-old could be without a club next season.

If Raiola’s negotiating stance was designed to put pressure on Milan to up their contract offer to Donnarumma, the club have stolen his thunder and refused to pay the game, even going as far as to bid the keeper farewell.

More Stories / Latest News Sevilla’s asking price for Jules Kounde reported Huge news emerges from Barcelona over Lionel Messi’s contract and future Arsenal set to take a punt on controversial star with huge upside for only €2m

The issue now facing Raiola is no clubs appear to be willing to meet the figures he wants for the custodian, meaning that in little over a month, Donnarumma could be twiddling his thumbs and wondering what might’ve been, all because of his agent’s greed.