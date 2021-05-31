Menu

Arsenal’s potential transfer deal for £52m-rated star is hanging in the balance despite lengthy talks

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly facing a struggle to clinch a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Tiago Tomas.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely promising talent after breaking into the Sporting first-team this season, scoring six goals at senior level already.

MORE: Arsenal ‘seriously interested’ in £50million Bundesliga star

Despite Arsenal supposedly being in talks over a deal for Tomas for months now, it looks like their failure to qualify for Europe next season could cost them this signing, according to the Sun.

The Gunners will surely not have quite the same pulling power that they used to after such a rapid decline in the last few years, with the club a far cry from what they were for so much of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

More Stories / Latest News
Tuchel wants Chelsea star to sign new contract after CL heroics, but little progress made so far
Tuchel ready to use part of potential £200m Chelsea transfer budget on beating Liverpool to £30m PL star
Tottenham star drops very strong hint over sealing transfer away

A signing like Tomas could’ve made a big difference for Arsenal’s long-term prospects, but it seems the Portuguese youngster might not make the move to the Emirates Stadium after all.

The Sun report that Tomas has a £52million release clause, though Arsenal may have tried to get his fee down.

More Stories tiago tomas

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. MHR says:
    May 31, 2021 at 7:25 am

    6 goals for the senior team and they want 52 million for him. Arsenal have Willock who scored 8 in only 14 games. Why would Arsenal even be linked with someone inferior? The notion that mediocrity is only accepted at Arsenal is getting more and more credible with every passing day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.