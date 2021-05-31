Arsenal are reportedly facing a struggle to clinch a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Tiago Tomas.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely promising talent after breaking into the Sporting first-team this season, scoring six goals at senior level already.

Despite Arsenal supposedly being in talks over a deal for Tomas for months now, it looks like their failure to qualify for Europe next season could cost them this signing, according to the Sun.

The Gunners will surely not have quite the same pulling power that they used to after such a rapid decline in the last few years, with the club a far cry from what they were for so much of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

A signing like Tomas could’ve made a big difference for Arsenal’s long-term prospects, but it seems the Portuguese youngster might not make the move to the Emirates Stadium after all.

The Sun report that Tomas has a £52million release clause, though Arsenal may have tried to get his fee down.