Tottenham could reportedly be ready to try an ambitious double swoop for a new manager and sporting director.

According to Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari on Twitter, Spurs want both former Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte and ex-Juventus chief Fabio Paratici this summer…

Conte explained his program to #RealMadrid, they have to male a final decision towards him. Meanwhile Tottenham #THFC probes the possibility of an italian couple #Paratici – #Conte. The give is to Florentino #Perez. @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 30, 2021

This would be some show of ambition from Tottenham if they could pull it off, with the club certainly looking in need of a shake-up after a difficult season.

Things didn’t work out for Spurs under Jose Mourinho, who left the club late on in the campaign, with Ryan Mason placed in charge on a temporary basis.

Conte has just left Inter Milan despite leading them to title glory in Serie A this season, and the Italian tactician also has a great record from his two seasons in England, where he won the Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea.

Paratici, meanwhile, did some superb work in the transfer market with Juventus down the years before also leaving his position this summer.