Tottenham star drops very strong hint over sealing transfer away

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier has dropped a very strong hint that he wants a transfer away from the club.

The Ivory Coast international has not always been the most reliable performer for Spurs, but he’s a fine player on his day and now is not an ideal time for the north Londoners to be losing first-team players.

Still, it seems they could be made to sweat over Aurier’s future after he spoke to L’Equipe about being at the end of a cycle and being unlikely to commit to a new contract with Tottenham.

Spurs fans may be disappointed by this, but many will also surely feel that Aurier is quite easily replaceable in the transfer market.

The 28-year-old has been with Spurs since joining from Paris Saint-Germain back in the 2017/18 season, and he’s gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

It remains to be seen where Aurier might end up if he does move on this summer.

