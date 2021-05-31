There could well be a huge shock in store at Barcelona, as president, Joan Laporta, looks to not only trim the squad of some fat, but also drastically reduce the wage bill.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a wake up call for virtually every football club, however, Barca were already spending far more than they were earning thanks to the incredibly poor mismanagement of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

If Laporta really is to be the saviour of the club, then there are some difficult decisions that will need to be made in the coming weeks, and one of those would appear to concern midfield lynchpin, Sergio Busquets.

According to Don Balon, the central midfielder has been made aware that he would need to slash his salary demands by half in order to remain at the club.

Though finishing his career at Barca would appear to be in the player’s mind, he’s now open to the possibility of moving on, and Bayern Munich are said to be monitoring developments.