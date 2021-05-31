USMNT manager discusses the possibility of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic playing against Honduras in Nations League fixture

The CONCACAF Nations League takes place this week, and the United States national team awaits the incorporation of Christian Pulisic into its squad ahead of their match against Honduras.

After the United States fell 2-1 in a friendly to Switzerland, manager Gregg Berhalter spoke to the media at a press conference where Goal relayed his comments. One of the questions surrounded Pulisic’s availability this week, considering that the 22-year-old was playing in the UEFA Champions League final.

“I don’t think it’s a question of what happened tonight, related to if Christian plays or not,” Berhalter said. “Try to tell Christian that he’s not playing on Thursday, and it’s gonna be a very difficult one. Coming off of winning the Champions League, coming in the game making an impact in that in that game, he’s ready to go.”

Another question that Berhalter answered is if it would be challenging to leave him out of the starting lineup despite having names like Giovanni Reyna and Brenden Aaronson upfront.

“It would be very hard to keep him out of the lineup, but, having said that, we’re pleased with the work of the gods,” Pulisic said. “I think they did a good job, Gio and Brenden. Brendan, in particular, was just relentless for this running and his working, and he created some chances.”

Pulisic and the USMNT will have a busy summer as the American squad wants to win the Gold Cup. If they can secure CONCACAF’s biggest prize, it will be a fantastic summer for Chelsea forward, who can cap secure two prominent trophies over a few months.

Furthermore, Pulisic will also look to carry this momentum later this fall in helping the USMNT clinch a 2022 FIFA World Cup.