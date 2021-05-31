Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both ready to offer Raphael Varane big money if he joins them in this summer’s transfer window.

The France international looks increasingly likely to leave Real Madrid this summer, with both Man Utd and Chelsea looking to be his strongest suitors as they’re prepared to double his wages, according to Defensa Central.

Varane has been one of the finest defenders in Europe for many years now, winning a host of major honours in his career at the Bernabeu.

Both United and Chelsea look in need of new signings at the back this summer, especially the Red Devils, who finished the campaign empty-handed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were recently beaten on penalties in the Europa League final, with Victor Lindelof looking particularly unconvincing in that game against Villarreal.

Eric Bailly, meanwhile, has had his injury troubles at Old Trafford, so Varane could be an important upgrade to help the club close the gap on Manchester City in next season’s title race.

Chelsea have just won the Champions League, so it seems silly to think about making too many changes to their squad, especially as their defence kept out the world class attack of Manchester City in the final.

However, there could be a case for bringing in someone like Varane as an upgrade on squad players like Kurt Zouma, while the ageing Thiago Silva may also struggle to play as regularly next season.