Video: Chelsea hero N’Golo Kante did something heartwarmingly hilarious during Champions League trophy lift

Chelsea fans and football enthusiasts will be in tears of joy when they see what N’Golo Kante did during the presentation of the Champions League trophy to the Blues on Saturday night.

After Kante turned in yet another Man of the Match display to help his side to victory against Manchester City, the team stepped up to be crowned with their winners’ medals.

Whilst the majority of the Chelsea squad kissed the silverware that comes with winning the world’s most prestigious club honour after receiving their medals, Kante did something entirely different…

The 30-year-old simply tapped the trophy and went on his way. It was a like a normal day at the office for the superstar, which really goes to show the calm and level-head he plays with.

I swear Kante is the best human on earth ?? pic.twitter.com/ODEQ2VpOZv — VP (@VPinthecut) May 29, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and the UEFA Champions League.

Kante is just a wonderful human, you can’t help but love the humble Frenchman, just as Manchester United friend Paul Pogba stressed recently in an interview.