On balance, Manchester City were probably slight favourites heading into Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea.

However, Pep Guardiola’s team selection and tactics left a lot to be desired and, ultimately, were what caused them to lose the match.

The Blues were by far the better side, and talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, believes that Pep suffered from overthinking things too much.

Of all of the matches to get things completely wrong, your club’s first-ever Champions League final isn’t it.