On balance, Manchester City were probably slight favourites heading into Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea.
However, Pep Guardiola’s team selection and tactics left a lot to be desired and, ultimately, were what caused them to lose the match.
The Blues were by far the better side, and talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, believes that Pep suffered from overthinking things too much.
Of all of the matches to get things completely wrong, your club’s first-ever Champions League final isn’t it.
???? “He always seems to overthink it.”
? “He tried to fit too many pieces in that just didn’t fit. Pep got it wrong.”
Darren Bent analyses where it all went wrong for #ManCity in the #UCL final. ? pic.twitter.com/BpCAeNsY2q
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 31, 2021