Though many will agree that Chelsea deserved to win the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s team selection is still being talked about as being the major reason why his side were out-thought and outfought.

Thomas Tuchel got his tactics and team selection spot on, though Guardiola’s tinkering clearly came at just the wrong time, leaving City empty handed.

TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara certainly hasn’t held back in his condemnation of Guardiola’s tactics.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” he said on talkSPORT.

“It’s one of the worst performances I’ve seen from Manchester City in a long time. Bottle jobs. And an absolute disaster of a team selection from Pep Guardiola.

“I cannot believe he got it so wrong in such a big moment.

“Chelsea were brilliant, they were solid, they were organised. They were all over Man City in the first-half. They had their number.

“Guardiola got it so wrong with the team selection with no holding midfielder. If Timo Werner could shoot, it would have been 3-0 at half-time. They were all over them.

“Man City didn’t really create one clear-cut chance apart from the one where Foden was in and [Antonio] Rudiger made a brilliant tackle.

“Reece James had Sterling in his pocket. I cannot believe Sterling even started the game with the form he’s been in.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching. It was a disgrace from Pep Guardiola.”