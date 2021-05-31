“We always want to win” – Lionel Messi discusses the Argentina national team ahead of Copa América

The Copa América is supposed to occur in less than two weeks, with no host country. Regardless, the Argentina national team is preparing for the tournament, and recently, Lionel Messi discussed their expectations.

During an interview with the Argentina national team’s social media account, Messi touched on various topics. The 33-year-old looks to finally secure an international title, which is missing from his trophy case.

One of the questions that Messi answered is over the Argentina squad’s form heading into the South American tournament. This Copa América could be Messi’s last, so there’s some motivation on the squad’s part to win the competition.

“Excited with a lot of desire to do things well. In the last Copa América, we left a good image, but we cannot stay with that, and we want to continue growing,” Messi said. “In the last qualifying games, we also did well, but it was a long time since that, and no We were able to get back together, but we want to get back together as soon as possible.”

The next question that the FC Barcelona superstar touched on was their mentality heading into this international tournament. It’s been over 20 years since Argentina has lifted the Copa América, so they’ll look to secure an international trophy.

“We always want to win; that’s the goal. The youngsters are very eager, the greats also with the same or more. Something very nice was generated. There is a very united group that works together with the stage that Scaloni started. We are making a group very good, and that is the important thing, to create a strong group.”

Finally, Argentina opens up the tournament against Chile, and Messi spoke about the opponent who has defeated them on two occasions for the Copa América.

“Chile is a great team, with good players. They come with a new coach, and they didn’t have many games, but they have an experienced player base with new guys who have joined. They are a growing and very competitive team,” Messi said.