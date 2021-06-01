Have AC Milan dropped a hint via their official website that Olivier Giroud will be signing for the club this summer?

Though Giroud will still be on a high having won the Champions League with Chelsea, attention will fast turn to deciding where he will be playing his football next term.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the month and there is nothing to suggest that he will be penning an extension with the Blues.

According to Sky Sport journalist Angelo Mangiante, AC Milan are set to open talks with the intention of reaching an agreement to sign the striker upon his departure from Chelsea.

ACMilan-Giroud (top free agent) will open talks in the next days.

Paolo Maldini wants to reach agreement (with Chelsea) also for Tomori.

Erling Haaland is Chelsea’s main goal this summer. #Transfers @SkySport pic.twitter.com/RmysGnOm9I — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) May 31, 2021

With the Rossoneri being so strongly linked with a move to sign Giroud, AC Milan fans will have had to double-take after seeing him pop up on the club’s official website.

In an article about AC Milan centre-back Simon Kjaer, the club’s media team clearly decided to have a little fun by teasing supporters with Giroud’s inclusion.

? Interesting choice of picture ? pic.twitter.com/hXTD2uZlUG — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) May 31, 2021

There’s no way this is a coincidence. They knew exactly what they were doing…

