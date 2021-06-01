Ajax set to pursue Spurs attacker but clubs remain £8.5m apart in valuation

Despite only arriving in London 18-months ago, wide-attacker Steven Bergwijn could already be on his way out.

That’s according to De Telegraaf’s Valentijn Driessen, (via ESPN), who claims the winger is wanted by Ajax.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital last January, Bergwijn, 23, has gone on to feature in 51 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

However, having started just 13 Premier League matches under both Jose Mourinho and now Ryan Mason, combined, there are growing fears that the Dutchman is not seen as a valuable first-team member.

Clearly struggling to nail down a spot in either of his manager’s plans, the uncertainty surrounding the 23-year-old’s future appears to be attracting some interest from Europe.

Speaking on the Kick-Off podcast, De Telegraaf’s Driessen, said: “Ajax would have about £13m (€15m) for him, but the asking price will be at least £21.5m (€25m).”

Given the fact both Ajax and Spurs appear to be £8.5m apart in their valuation of Bergwijn, next season could very well see the Dutchman line up once again in London.

