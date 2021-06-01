Arsenal expected to announce first summer signing on a free transfer as plans altered

It’s certainly going to be an interesting summer for Arsenal, as they’ll need to add both quality and depth to the squad.

It means they really don’t want to find themselves paying decent money for players who will only take up back-up roles in the squad, and a report from Football.London has indicated that the first summer signing is expected to be announced soon.

The goalkeeping situation is a bit of a mess just now as Bernd Leno might not be fully trusted by Mikel Arteta, while Runar Runarsson has proven that he’s not good enough for the club.

It’s suggested that they wanted to sign David Raya from Brentford in a deal worth around £10m due to a release clause if they didn’t get promoted, but their play-off final win has ended those plans so alternatives had to be sought.

In the end it looks like they’ve gone with the most obvious option as Maty Ryan was on loan from Brighton last year, and it’s now believed that he will join on a free transfer ahead of next season.

It’s not a transfer that will excite the fans but he seems like a good character, the manager obviously rates him and he’s a good Premier League keeper so he’s a solid back-up plan, but it’s not clear if he’ll be fighting with Leno or someone else for the number 1 role at this point.