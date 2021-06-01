Talks held: Arsenal in negotiations with Bundesliga side over completing €40M transfer

Arsenal have held talks with Bayer Leverkusen over signing defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to Todo Fichajes.

With David Luiz’s contract due to expire at the end of the month, Mikel Arteta will need to bring a new centre-back into the fold this summer in order to ensure Arsenal are not left short.

William Saliba, on the back of an impressive campaign on loan at Nice, would be a zero cost solution for the Gunners, but Todo Fichajes believe that they have other ideas.

The report claims that talks have already been held over signing Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Todo Fichajes, Tapsoba has been on Arsenal’s transfer radar for some time, with the North London giants now looking to push forward with their interest.

Tapsoba is a 22-year-old Burkina Faso international who has established himself as an important figure in Leverkusen since signing for the club in January of last year.

Todo Fichajes believe he has performed his way onto Arsenal’s wish-list, with talks already have been held with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal which could be worth as much as €40M.

