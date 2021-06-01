Menu

Talks ongoing: Arsenal chief in negotiations with super agent over deal for £21M-rated winger

The agent of Arsenal-linked Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon is in talks with the North London giants, according to Football London.

The Gunners will be in the market for reinforcements this summer, having only managed an eighth place finish in the Premier League last time around.

As is reported by Football London, Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, 21, is one player who has been linked with a switch to the Emirates.

The report notes that Solomon is valued in e region of £21M by Shakhtar, while the player would be very keen on making the move to Arsenal this summer.

Manor Solomon in action for Shakhtar Donetsk

While there still appears to be some way to go before you could deem this move likely to happen, Football London claim that Solomon’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is in talks with Edu.

The Gunners technical director will be negotiating with the super agent, who also represents Robert Lewandowski, over the possibility of agreeing a summer transfer.

Solomon scored nine goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances in Ukraine’s top tier this campaign, as well as bagging two in the Champions League before Shakhtar’s exit.

  Musa Median says:
    June 1, 2021 at 7:48 am

    This Guy is a baller please Edu sighn him

