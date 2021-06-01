AS Roma ace to discuss future with José Mourinho amid interest from MLS and South American club

Since arriving at AS Roma, midfielder Javier Pastore’s tenure with the Italian club hasn’t gone as planned.

The 31-year-old departed Paris Saint-Germain looking for a more prominent role with Roma, but injuries and poor form have resulted in a difficult time for Pastore.

Pastore has two more years left on his contract, but it seems as though his future won’t be in the Italian capital. According to Italian football journalist Nicolò Schira, the attacking midfielder plans to talk with new Romas manager José Mourinho about his future.

Schira reports that Pastore receives interest from two Major League Soccer clubs in Orlando SC and Atlanta United. Furthermore, São Paulo is one of the South American sides having their eye on the player.

However, when asked about their potential interest in Pastore, São Paulo’s president, Julio Casares, stated to Yahoo! Sports (via TNT Sports) that the São Paulo club has no interest in the Argentina international.