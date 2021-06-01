Menu

Barcelona could write-off yet another failed transfer as star linked with return to his former club

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona’s early business this summer has largely looked positive, but there are still reminders of some truly dreadful dealings over the past few years.

Their main issue was the bizarre insistence on trying to pack the team with as many veterans as possible and the deal to sign Miralem Pjanic is the perfect example.

He’s a perfectly good player but he was also over the age of 30 when he joined, and he was coming into a midfield that was already creaking through a lack of legs and energy.

The disaster was compounded by sending Artur Melo in the opposite direction, while it gets worse when you see that Pjanic only played 19 times in La Liga this year and he was rarely a starter.

More Stories / Latest News
Report offers definitive update amid speculation that James Rodriguez would follow Ancelotti to Real Madrid
Man United and Liverpool given transfer boost as star’s new contract unlikely to raise release clause above €60m
Newcastle United eye ambitious £18m transfer for Liverpool ace – wages the main stumbling block

He’s clearly not needed as Koeman found other options in the midfield so a summer exit looks likely, and it now appears that Juventus are emerging as a likely destination:

It was reported that Juve paid €72m for Artur and Barca paid €60m for Pjanic so the deal was essentially €12m and the Bosnian midfielder to sign the Brazilian, so it will be interesting to see what kind of fee can be recouped.

There’s absolutely no chance that it’s going to be anywhere close to the €60m, but he’s not needed and any extra income will be welcomed so perhaps it’s the best thing to do.

More Stories Miralem Pjanic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.