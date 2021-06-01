Menu

Barnsley declines the $20 million option to purchase American striker

The first European adventure of the American striker, Daryl Dike, has ended after Barnsley FC announced that they were not exercising the purchase option on the loan. 

Dike’s loan to the Championship club, which came ended on May 31st, included a $20-million purchase option, in addition to 20-percent in case of a future sale. However, with Barnsley declining to purchase Dike, the 20-year-old, his parent club, Orlando City SC, announced he’s be returning to the United States.

“Following a four-month loan spell, English Championship side Barnsley FC has elected to not exercise the purchase option on forward Daryl Dike, with his rights returning to Orlando City SC today. Dike is currently with the US Men’s National team and is expected to return to the club following international duty. Further updates on the 20-year-old forward will be made as they become available,” the statement said.

In his four-month loan spell to Barnsley, Dike made 22 appearances where he scored nine goals and helped the club reach the Championship Semi-Final to earn promotion into the Premier League. Nonetheless, that quest fell short when they fell to Swansea City AFC.

With some European experience under his belt, it will be interesting to see whether Dike chooses to remain with Orlando City or pushes for a move back to Europe, whether in England or elsewhere.

