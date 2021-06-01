Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid bound as Toffees identify familiar successor

Some big news coming out of Everton today!

According to recent reports, current manager Carlo Ancelotti is on his way to Real Madrid to take over from the recently departed Zinedine Zidane.

However, in an attempt to act swiftly and appoint a replacement head coach, The Times claims the Merseyside club are pursuing former manager David Moyes.

News that Moyes, who recently steered West Ham United to a Europa League qualification spot, could be in line for a dramatic return will come as shocking news to fans.

Having left the Toffees seven years ago in favour of a switch to Manchester United, Moyes spent 11 years at the helm of Goodison Park.

However, football, like all aspects of life, develops and life seemingly goes on – but the fact the Scotsman could be set for a breathtaking return will definitely be one of the biggest talking points this summer.

Worth noting – The Times also mention that among other potential suitors to take the reins at Goodison Park include Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.