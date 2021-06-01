Chelsea consider joining Barcelona in the race to sign world-class free agent

Chelsea could make a surprise move for AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, should they be able to shift Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.



That’s according to The Athletic, who note that there is ‘some truth’ to suggestions that Chelsea could be in the mix to sign Donnarumma this summer, with the goalkeeper’s contract with AC Milan due to expire at the end of the month.

Chelsea have recently been crowned European champions, with Edouard Mendy keeping nine clean sheets in the process. However, it appears as though the prospect of bagging Donnarumma on a free is too good for the Blues to pass up.

The Athletic believe that Donnarumma, who is being linked with Barcelona by Fabrizio Romano, could become a Chelsea transfer target if the Blues are able to finally part with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It is mentioned in the report, however, that there are doubts over whether Kepa would even be able to be loaned out, let alone sold, as a result of his hefty £175K-a-week wages. Chelsea could be stuck with him.

As for Donnarumma, is it really worth leaving AC Milan, who have recently secured Champions League qualification, to compete with either Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Edouard Mendy, two of the finest goalkeepers in the world?

