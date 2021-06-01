Chelsea draw up ambitious five man shortlist of potential centre-back transfer targets

Chelsea have drawn up a five man shortlist of potential centre-back targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

While it was Chelsea’s defensive line which provided them with the solidity required to win the Champions League, Thiago Silva, a key player throughout their European campaign, is 36-years-old.

The muscular injury picked up by Silva in the final highlighted the caveats of fielding a veteran defender in such highly competitive games, even if he has been formidable for the Blues since his arrival.

Silva’s body has it’s limitations, which forces Chelsea to look to the transfer market in search of a new centre-back. As per The Athletic, they already have a good idea of who will be targeted.

The five defenders being considered by Chelsea, as per The Athletic, are: Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Jules Kounde (Sevilla) and Pau Torres (Villarreal).

It remains to be seen in which order Chelsea would prioritise each individual, but following the cash influx given by the Champions League win, not a single player on that list looks unobtainable for the Blues.

