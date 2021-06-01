Menu

Chelsea draw up ambitious five man shortlist of potential centre-back transfer targets

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have drawn up a five man shortlist of potential centre-back targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

While it was Chelsea’s defensive line which provided them with the solidity required to win the Champions League, Thiago Silva, a key player throughout their European campaign, is 36-years-old.

The muscular injury picked up by Silva in the final highlighted the caveats of fielding a veteran defender in such highly competitive games, even if he has been formidable for the Blues since his arrival.

READ MORE: Chelsea’s transfer budget to be bolstered having received astronomical sum for Champions League triumph

Thiago Silva lays injured during the Champions League final

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool set to miss out on midfield maestro with another agreement already in place
Liverpool set to rival Man United in race to sign Atletico Madrid star
Ajax set to pursue Spurs attacker but clubs remain £8.5m apart in valuation

Silva’s body has it’s limitations, which forces Chelsea to look to the transfer market in search of a new centre-back. As per The Athletic, they already have a good idea of who will be targeted.

The five defenders being considered by Chelsea, as per The Athletic, are: Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Jules Kounde (Sevilla) and Pau Torres (Villarreal).

It remains to be seen in which order Chelsea would prioritise each individual, but following the cash influx given by the Champions League win, not a single player on that list looks unobtainable for the Blues.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Jose Maria Gimenez Jules Kounde Maxence Lacroix Niklas Sule Pau Torres

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. KaddyChrist says:
    June 1, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Jules Lounge and Pay Torres are the best of the five outlined

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.