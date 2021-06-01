Chelsea’s attempts to offload out-of-favour attacker hit stumbling block

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly informed striker Tammy Abraham that he has no future in London and is keen to offload him this summer.

Abraham, 23, is a product of Chelsea’s youth academy having signed up all the way back in 2004.

After climbing the club’s youth ranks, with the help of several loan spells, including a hugely successful time with Aston Villa, Abraham went on to force his way into former manager Frank Lampard’s first-team plans.

However, the dismissal of Lampard earlier this year signalled bad news for Abraham who is clearly not rated by current manager Thomas Tuchel.

Struggling for game time and resigned to the bench most games, it is becoming increasingly more likely that Abraham will need to find a new club once the summer transfer window opens.

One of the clubs hotly tipped to sign the English striker on a permanent deal is Aston Villa.

However, according to a recent report from Birmingham Live, the Blues are demanding £40m for the outcasted striker – a figure Villas view as ‘unrealistic’.

Newcastle has also been credited with having an interest in Abraham in the past, but again, Chelsea’s valuation scuppered the prospect of any potential deal.

Surely if Tuchel is adamant Abraham will not be part of his future plans, the German must lower his demands – especially considering Abraham has featured just seven times since the Germain took over.