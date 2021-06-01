Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti shock contender to return to previous club

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly on Real Madrid’s shortlist for a new manager.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Los Blancos are giving serious consideration to luring the Toffees’ boss back to Spain.

Ancelotti previously managed Real Madrid for two years from 2013 to 2015 with the Italian lifting four major trophies, including the 2013-14 Champions League.

Now in Merseyside, Ancelotti continues to prove that he’s one of the sport’s best masterminds.

Although Everton only managed a 10th place finish during the most recent 2020-21 campaign, it is widely accepted that the Toffees are a team heading for positive things.

However, bad news could be on the horizon for Everton fans after Calciomercato claimed their Italian gaffer is wanted again by Real Madrid.

Following the recent news that Zinedine Zidane has departed the club, the Spanish giants are on the lookout for a new head coach.

Several names are included in the report, including former players Xavi and Raul, however, it is Ancelotti who president Florentino Perez has recently met with.

