Fabrizio Romano offers hugely exciting Chelsea and PSG transfer update as Blues race to sign full-back

According to a recent report from leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain are leading Champions League winners Chelsea in the race to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi.

READ MORE: Jesse Lingard set for EURO 2020 heartbreak as Gareth Southgate swings the axe

The Blues, led by German manager Thomas Tuchel, are seemingly keen to add a top-quality full-back to their ranks.

However, should they prove to be successful in their pursuit of Inter Milan’s Hakimi, according to Romano, they’ll have to be prepared to part with a huge sum.

It has been noted that Paris-Saint Germain is working hard trying to complete the signing of the talented Moroccan defender, however, with Inter Milan demanding a whopping £69m, the French giants will need to up their original bid.

Paris Saint-Germain are still working to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter. Price tag €80m, so PSG have to raise the bid. FC Bayern have not opened talks. ?? Chelsea are interested in Hakimi but PSG are leading the race – also Adama Traoré in #CFC list, as @matt_law_dt reported. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Interestingly, Romano also claims that despite rivalling Paris-Saint Germain for Hakimi, they’re also interested in Wolves attacker Adama Traore.

Traore has featured in 131 matches, in all competitions for Wolves and has directly contributed to 28 goals.