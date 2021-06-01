Menu

Fabrizio Romano offers hugely exciting Chelsea and PSG transfer update as Blues race to sign full-back

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

According to a recent report from leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain are leading Champions League winners Chelsea in the race to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi.

READ MORE: Jesse Lingard set for EURO 2020 heartbreak as Gareth Southgate swings the axe

The Blues, led by German manager Thomas Tuchel, are seemingly keen to add a top-quality full-back to their ranks.

However, should they prove to be successful in their pursuit of Inter Milan’s Hakimi, according to Romano, they’ll have to be prepared to part with a huge sum.

It has been noted that Paris-Saint Germain is working hard trying to complete the signing of the talented Moroccan defender, however, with Inter Milan demanding a whopping £69m, the French giants will need to up their original bid.

Interestingly, Romano also claims that despite rivalling Paris-Saint Germain for Hakimi, they’re also interested in Wolves attacker Adama Traore.

Traore has featured in 131 matches, in all competitions for Wolves and has directly contributed to 28 goals.

 

More Stories Achraf Hakimi Adama Traore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.