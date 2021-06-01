Huge news emerges from Barcelona over Lionel Messi’s contract and future

It’s still strange to think that Lionel Messi looked like he was going to leave Barcelona last summer, but the arrival of Joan Laporta as President does appear to have turned things around.

There is an irony in Atletico Madrid going on to win La Liga after he was let go from Barca when they still had a clear need for him, but the arrival of Sergio Aguero next season should help to add more firepower to the attack.

The team is still built around Lionel Messi so it would be a huge problem if he left, but it now looks like there will be further good news as a new contract is edging closer:

(?) JUST IN: Messi has accepted the economic offer and the wages formula that was proposed to him. Certain details are still remaining to be closed. Barring any surprises, everything indicates that he’ll renew for 2 more years. @MigRico @MatteMoretto #Transfers ????? — Reshad Rahman ? (@ReshadRahman_) June 1, 2021

Clearly there are still certain things that need to be agreed but the wages and financial details are always going to be the biggest part of the deal, so if that has been sorted then you have to think it’s not far away.

Sergio Aguero was also signed on a two-year deal so it looks like they’ll enjoy their final prime years together, and it could be amazing to watch if they can stay fit.