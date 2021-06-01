‘Not for sale’ – Chelsea’s pursuit of world-class striker complicated by selling club’s firm stance

Inter Milan’s stance over the sale of reported Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku has been revealed by Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur.

Chelsea, who became European champions on Saturday night after defeating Manchester City in Porto, are thought to be interested in re-signing Lukaku this summer.

Sky Sports have claimed that Chelsea’s ambition is to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, with Inter’s unfavourable financial situation leaving the deal looking possible.

However, with Lukaku having recently been crowned Serie A MVP after a superb title-winning campaign, Inter will surely not roll over and watch as their talisman leaves the club.

In fact, as per Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur, they’re ready to resist offers received for the striker in the upcoming transfer window. Their stance is clear – he’s not for sale.

Inter already lost Antonio Conte. The fans didn’t take that departure well. What would the reaction be if they lost their most influential player too? At the moment the club’s stance is that Romelu Lukaku is not for sale. Interesting weeks / months ahead. #cfc pic.twitter.com/bAdOLFZ7Ds — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 1, 2021

Ultimately, that can change if the price is right, something that Marina Granovskaia will be well aware of. Dangling a big enough carrot can make even the toughest of negotiators bow and sell.

Lukaku is such a necessity for Chelsea, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane looking unobtainable. If they were to challenge for the Premier League title next year, they ought to pay whatever it takes.

