Jesse Lingard set for EURO 2020 heartbreak as Gareth Southgate swings the axe

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will not be included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

Nobody would have thought Lingard would have been in the England picture for the Euros, had you asked them at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, after joining West Ham on loan in the January transfer window, Lingard was one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, working his way back into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

All signs pointed towards Lingard heading to the Euros, but with Southgate trimming his squad from 33 to 26, it looks as though the 28-year-old is going to be left at home.

Ultimately, Southgate has such a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal that there was always going to be a big name or two left out.

Lingard will understandably feel aggrieved that he’s not made the cut after what an impressive second-half of the season he had, though.

