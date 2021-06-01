Liverpool set to miss out on midfield maestro with another agreement already in place

According to recent reports in Germany, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to miss out on midfield target Florian Neuhaus after an agreement was made for the playmaker to join Bayern Munich next year.

That’s according to a written report from BILD (relayed by SPOX), who claims Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Neuhaus is on his way to domestic rivals Bayern Munich in 2022.

Liverpool had previously been linked with a move for the highly-rated German, however, this news will come as a bitter blow to their transfer pursuit.

Although Neuhaus has a contract that runs until 2023 with Gladbach, BILD claims the midfielder has already agreed to move to Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34.5m.

A move to Bayern Munich will not only ensure the talented midfielder takes the next step in his career, but it’ll also serve as a stark reminder as to which club remains the driving force in German football.

Since arriving at Gladbach in 2017, Neuhaus has featured in 116 matches, in all competitions and has directly contributed to 36 goals.