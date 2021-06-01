Liverpool star now set to be included in England’s Euro 2020 squad in a dramatic late U-turn

It would be fascinating to know what goes into the selection of a national team’s squad going into a major tournament, because you have to think that the manager will have a solid group of players in mind months in advance.

Of course things can change if there’s an injury or a cataclysmic loss of form or confidence, but they’ve had plenty of time to work with the players and prepare for their group opponents so there will only be two or three places that are truly up for grabs.

There has been a lot of talk from the England camp about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out this summer, and it sparked a lot of discussion on social media from irate Liverpool fans.

In fairness England do have Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper and Reece James so they are all solid players, but it now looks like there has been a late shift and he will be included instead:

Looks like this situation may have changed at the 11th hour. Now told conversations have taken place today over whether Alexander-Arnold could in fact go as a midfielder. TAA camp felt yesterday he wouldn't go, more optimism now. Squad due to be announced at 5pm. https://t.co/M2bsee9evO — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 1, 2021

Alexander-Arnold is a quality football player who’s also excellent from set-pieces so perhaps it does make sense, but there will also be at least one angry natural midfielder as a result of this.

Only Gareth Southgate will know if the earlier leaks for false or if this is a late change of heart, but you can be sure it’s going to be a major talking point of the Liverpool man has a noticeable impact – either positive or negative this summer.